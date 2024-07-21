Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in ENI by 365.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after purchasing an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $2,143,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ENI by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 44,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on E shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of E opened at $30.58 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

