Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 290.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,585 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,951,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,576,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 737,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,604,000 after buying an additional 83,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

