Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 2,422,609 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,572,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,576,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFEM opened at $26.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

