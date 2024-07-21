Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,840,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $559.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $559.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $562.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.