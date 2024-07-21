Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.17.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

