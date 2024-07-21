Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,409 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.22% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA FCOM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $53.66.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.