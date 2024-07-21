Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after purchasing an additional 688,690 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 6,830.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 405,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 372,427 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.24 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.68 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average is $47.91.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OVV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

