Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.35.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

