Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,397 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.66 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $56.28 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

