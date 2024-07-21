Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $2.18 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $306,111,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,964,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,603,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $265.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

