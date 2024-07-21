Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,771 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,475 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.80.

LHX stock opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.96. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $242.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

