Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,052 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 396.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.55. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.71%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

