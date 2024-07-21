Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,544 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.77.

View Our Latest Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.