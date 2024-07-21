Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,432 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,159,000 after acquiring an additional 221,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after purchasing an additional 311,902 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,217,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,678,000 after buying an additional 287,261 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.27. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 201.39%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

