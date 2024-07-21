Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.23. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 8,013 shares changing hands.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

Orvana Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.47 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 4.81%.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.