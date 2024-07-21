Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 9.4%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.19 ($0.09). 333,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 753,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.94 ($0.10).

Get Oxford BioDynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OBD

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.