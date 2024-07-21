Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 9.4%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.19 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.19 ($0.09). 333,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 753,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.94 ($0.10).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.