Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) versus Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Financial Contrast

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Get Palladyne AI alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palladyne AI and Regal Rexnord, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk & Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $188.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.73%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.36, meaning that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and Regal Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI $6.15 million 8.69 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.51 Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.58 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -309.06

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Palladyne AI and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30% Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Palladyne AI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

(Get Free Report)

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Palladyne AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palladyne AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.