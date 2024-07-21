Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after buying an additional 18,495,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,872,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,431,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,062,000 after buying an additional 747,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after buying an additional 703,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.19. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,007,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,191,187.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

