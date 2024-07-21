PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $539.46

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 539.46 ($7.00) and traded as high as GBX 667 ($8.65). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 662 ($8.59), with a volume of 321,839 shares traded.

PayPoint Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £481.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,539.53, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 599.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 539.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 1.69%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,837.21%.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

