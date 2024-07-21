Personal Assets (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 485.50 ($6.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,710.00 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 457 ($5.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 492.50 ($6.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480.15.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

