Personal Assets (PNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Personal Assets (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Personal Assets Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Personal Assets stock opened at GBX 485.50 ($6.30) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,710.00 and a beta of 0.19. Personal Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 457 ($5.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 492.50 ($6.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 480.15.
Personal Assets Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Personal Assets
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.