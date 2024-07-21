Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $37.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

