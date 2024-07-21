Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $9.91. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 32,521 shares changing hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1,703.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 93,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

