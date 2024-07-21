Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.65

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.65 and traded as high as $9.91. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 32,521 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
