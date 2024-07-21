Portland General Electric (POR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on October 15th

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

Portland General Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Portland General Electric has a payout ratio of 61.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

POR stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Angelica Espinosa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,600.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

