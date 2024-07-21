Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Trading 11.9% Higher

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.11) and last traded at GBX 235 ($3.05). Approximately 69,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 17,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 210 ($2.72).

Portmeirion Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 229.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22. The firm has a market cap of £32.68 million, a PE ratio of -389.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

About Portmeirion Group

Portmeirion Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It provides tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, candles, placemats, coasters, bone china and porcelain tableware, wood, glass and metal alloy giftware and other associated homeware products under the Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Nambé, Wax Lyrical, and Pimpernel brand names.

Featured Stories

