PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

The firm has a market cap of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth $1,258,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 145,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PowerFleet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

