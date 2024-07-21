ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after acquiring an additional 432,091 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after acquiring an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.14 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

