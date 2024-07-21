ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,218 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Insmed by 5.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.
In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
