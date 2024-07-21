ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 29,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $218,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,516 shares of company stock worth $2,638,056. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $88.73 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.