ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $51,520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sanofi by 3,440.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,033,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,358 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,486,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after acquiring an additional 741,456 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $50.62 on Friday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

