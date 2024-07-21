ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.82. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

