ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Belden alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Belden by 33,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $74,741.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $156,345.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,219 shares of company stock worth $986,641 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Belden Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE BDC opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $99.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Company Profile

(Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.