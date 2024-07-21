ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 396 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Synaptics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $76,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $88.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.