ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 640 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,445.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 8,288.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

