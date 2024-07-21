ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,759,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,350,000 after purchasing an additional 266,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after purchasing an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PECO. Compass Point lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

View Our Latest Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.