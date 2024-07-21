ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valaris were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Valaris by 111.3% in the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valaris by 41.9% in the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Valaris by 699.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valaris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of VAL opened at $76.47 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $80.77. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Valaris had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

