ProShare Advisors LLC Has $880,000 Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Axonics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axonics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.63 and a beta of 0.83. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $91.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

