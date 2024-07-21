ProShare Advisors LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 1.7 %

GT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

