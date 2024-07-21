ProShare Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

