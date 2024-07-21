ProShare Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,324,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,172 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,638,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,004,000 after acquiring an additional 343,650 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,313,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,552,000 after acquiring an additional 196,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,256,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,220,000 after acquiring an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,041,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ORA stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

