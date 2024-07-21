ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVMD. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVMD stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.44 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Revolution Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $1,126,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,419.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $774,515.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,822.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,578,577. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

