ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Brink's alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $105.34 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $64.15 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 59.84%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.