ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after acquiring an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:MHK opened at $129.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.91. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $136.40.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

