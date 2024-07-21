ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 343 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after purchasing an additional 605,741 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after acquiring an additional 333,888 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,110,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,934,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock worth $6,129,127 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $287.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.88. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $299.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.50.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

