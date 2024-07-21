ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 612 Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 382,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,069,000 after purchasing an additional 235,720 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 42,039 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,528,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 39,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $5,670,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,576,815.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SPX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of SPXC opened at $145.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.55. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.61 and a 1-year high of $164.91.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

