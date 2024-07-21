ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after acquiring an additional 180,082 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after acquiring an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

