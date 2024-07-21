Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROV

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.