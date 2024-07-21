Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

PUK opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61. Prudential has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $5,108,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

