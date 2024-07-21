pufETH (PUFETH) Trading Up 9.3% This Week

pufETH (PUFETH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 21st. During the last week, pufETH has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One pufETH token can currently be purchased for $3,498.82 or 0.05234697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pufETH has a total market capitalization of $520.79 million and $2.69 million worth of pufETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

pufETH Profile

pufETH launched on January 30th, 2024. pufETH’s total supply is 492,223 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,847 tokens. The Reddit community for pufETH is https://reddit.com/r/puffer_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for pufETH is www.puffer.fi. pufETH’s official Twitter account is @puffer_finance. The official message board for pufETH is medium.com/@puffer.fi.

Buying and Selling pufETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pufETH (PUFETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pufETH has a current supply of 492,200.97867402. The last known price of pufETH is 3,506.29264544 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $2,875,361.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.puffer.fi.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pufETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pufETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pufETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

