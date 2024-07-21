PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in PulteGroup by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 248.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 191,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,738,000 after buying an additional 136,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 621,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,913,000 after buying an additional 28,774 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM opened at $124.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $129.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

