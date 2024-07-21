Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Reduced by Zacks Research

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.35. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $11.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.86 EPS.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPI

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $323.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.70 and a 200 day moving average of $286.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In other news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.